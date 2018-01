A policeman passes by the front of the Marriot hotel with broken glass in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Military men detain demonstrators during clashes between the police and protesters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Former Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla (L) and his wife Iroshka Elvir (R) participate in a protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

More than 20 people, including civilians and security forces personnel, were injured on Friday during protests against the recent alleged electoral fraud in Honduras, officials said.

The coalition Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship, led by Salvador Nasralla, has alleged electoral fraud in the Nov. 26, 2017 presidential elections which saw incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez declared the winner.