Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol during a 48 hours strike called by Maoists in West Midnapore district, about 250 km from the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, June 22, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/KAUSHIK SARKHEL

Around 20 Maoist rebel fighters, two members of the police special forces and a civilian have been killed in clashes between the insurgents and security forces in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

The shootout began on Sunday morning and lasted four hours in a Maoist-controlled area in Sukma district, where the government is building a road, D.M. Awasthi, Chhattisgarh's special director general of police (Naxal operations), told EFE.