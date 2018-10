A missing person's picture on a wall with a sign 'Please Help' at Balaroa village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A resident stands near the ruins of a house at Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

More than 200,000 people displaced by the earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi need humanitarian aid, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Friday, the day the government ended the emergency response period.

The authorities said in a statement that a period of about two months' recovery of the affected area has now begun.