Security personnel evacuate a victim after the recent blast at Dematagoda area in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Armed police arrive on motorbikes at the scene after the recent blast at Dematagoda area in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Security personal inspect the site after a explosion hit at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Security personnel evacuate a victim after the recent blast at Dematagoda area in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Police and security personnel inspect remains of victims at the scene after an explosion hit Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

More than 200 dead and 450 injured in Sri Lanka blasts

More than 200 people have been killed and 450 others injured in a series of explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

A total of 207 people are known to have died and more than 450 were injured in eight blasts that hit the country throughout the day.