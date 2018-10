A member of Peru's armed forces guards a street near a voting station in Lima during the local and regional elections on Oct. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

People stand in line at a Lima voting station during the local and regional elections on Oct. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

More than 23 million Peruvians were called to the polls on Sunday to elect 25 regional governors, 196 provincial mayors and 1,678 district mayors, along with a number of councilors.

Most of the precincts opened at 8 am with long lines at those with high local populations, and they were to remain open until 4 pm.