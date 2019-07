Filipino supporters of former First Lady Imelda Marcos celebrate her 90th birthday, a day ahead of her birthday, in Manila, Philippines, July 1, 2019 (issued July 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

Filipino former First Lady Imelda Marcos (R) with her son Bongbong (L) attends her 90th birthday celebration, a day ahead of her birthday, in Manila, Philippines, July 1, 2019 (issued July 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

A Filipino supporter of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos lays on a cot after exhibiting possible symptoms of food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino supporter of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is taken into an ambulance after exhibiting possible symptoms of food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino supporter (C) of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is assisted to a waiting ambulance after exhibiting possible symptoms of food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino supporter (2-L) of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is assisted after exhibiting possible symptoms of food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

More than 230 people have been hospitalized due to alleged food poisoning after attending an event Wednesday held in tribute to former Philippines first lady, Imelda Marcos, who celebrated her 90th birthday on Jul. 2.

Patients were admitted to five different hospitals in Manila, while authorities are analyzing the source of the poisoning, said the acting head of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Bryant Wong.