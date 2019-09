Venezuelans return to their country by the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, Sep. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by the Venezuelan Presidency Press Office that shows the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro taking part in a Government event in Carrizal, Venezuela, Sep. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuela has deployed more than 3,000 military personnel to the border with Colombia as part of the orange alert declared by the country’s president, an official said Thursday.

"More than 3,000 men and women from the FANB (National Bolivarian Armed Forces) are in perfect operational readiness along the Colombian border," said government representative Freddy Bernal in a statement. EFE-EPA