Villagers use a country boat to cross flood water to reach home as flood water started to recede in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A man walks near his damaged house in a flood affected village in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Women use a banana raft to cross flood water to reach their home after floodwaters started to recede in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A man puts jute to dry in the sunshine after it got wet in flood waters in a flood affected village in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 22 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

At least 336 people died and more than 12 million have been affected so far this month due to floods and heavy rains that hit India, Nepal and Bangladesh, authorities said Monday.

India has been most affected by the monsoon rains with at least 172 dead, most of them due to landslides and floods, according to the latest government data.