Panamanian construction workers stand near a sign that reads 'One death, one strike!' during the closing of the 2018 Occupational Health and Safety campaign, in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Panamanian minister of labor, Luis Ernesto Carles, speaks to reporters during the closing of the 2018 Occupational Health and Safety campaign, in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

In the last 20 years, 343 people have died in construction accidents in Panama, including 10 this year, which is an indication that there are still many security challenges in the construction sector, the Panamanian minister of labor said Friday.

"It is true that the number of deaths has decreased in the last few years, but the goal is for nobody to die," Luis Ernesto Carles said during an event that took place in an under-construction skyscraper as part of a campaign seeking to make workers aware of their right to be safe on the job.