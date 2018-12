More than 300 migrants rescued in Mediterranean by NGO arrive in Spanish port

Some 300 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea have arrived at a port in Spain's southernmost tip on Friday after the government authorized the rescue ship's arrival.

The rescue vessel, operated by the Proactiva Open Arms NGO, arrived at a port near Algeciras after it had last week rescued the migrants, including 139 children, who had been trying to cross into Europe via the Mediterranean.