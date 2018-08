A man in Frankfurt, Germany, reads the front-page of the online edition of The Boston Globe carrying the headline 'Journalists Are Not The Enemy', Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauritz Antin

More than 300 US newspapers published coordinated editorials Thursday to denounce the reiterated attacks and threats against the press made by President Donald Trump, who has gone so far as to call the news media "the enemy of the American people."

"To label the press 'the enemy of the people' is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries," The Boston Globe, which launched the initiative, wrote in its editorial.