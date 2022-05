Police stand guard as people evacuated from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding areas arrive on buses at the evacuation point, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A child sits on a bus on which people were evacuated from the steel plant Azovstal, Mariupol city and the surrounding areas, at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man welcomes Anna and her son Svyatoslav who were evacuated from Mariupol at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

More than 340 people were evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol and its surroundings in recent hours, Ukraine's president said early Thursday morning.

These evacuations are in addition to those that took place on Tuesday, which were mostly of civilians who had taken refuge in the Azovstal steel mill.