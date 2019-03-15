Syrians inspect the damage following an airstrike by forces loyal to the al-Assad regime in Douma city, Syria, Nov. 4, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

More than 371,000 Syrians have been killed since the beginning of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, a United Kingdom-based war monitor reported Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights was able to document the 371,222 Syrian war dead, saying that the present death toll may exceed 570,000 dead given the large numbers of foreign fighters involved in the conflict as well as the estimated 88,000 prisoners who were tortured to death in detention centers set up and run by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad over the course of the conflict.