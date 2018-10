At least 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a train mowed down Hindu devotees burning an effigy near a railway crossing in western India on Friday, according to officials.

Police in Amritsar, Punjab, said that the victims were celebrating the ongoing Dusshera festival by burning an effigy of the demon Ravan and setting off firecrackers on the railway tracks. They did not hear the train approach due to the loud noises.