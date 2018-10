An elderly couple identify the shoe of their son as they search for him on railway tracksafter a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An elderly woman identifies the shoe of her son as she searches for him on the railway tracks after a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An elderly couple looks for their missing son on the railway tracks after a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Relatives of the victims cry near the dead bodies after a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An elderly couple looks for their missing son on the railway tracks after a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An elderly couple looks for their missing son on the railway tracks after a train accident in Amritsar, India, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

At least 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a train mowed down Hindu devotees who were watching a burning effigy near a railway crossing in western India on Friday, according to officials.

Police in Amritsar, Punjab, said that the victims were celebrating the ongoing Dusshera festival by burning an effigy of the demon Ravan and setting off firecrackers next to the railway tracks. They did not hear the train approach due to the loud noises.