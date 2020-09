A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows homes destroyed by fire in Talent, Oregon, on Wednesday, 9 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

This handout photo from NASA Worldview shows an Aqua satellite image of the smoke from raging wildfires in Oregon. EFE/EPA/NASA/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

More than 500,000 of Oregon's 4.3 million residents have been forced from their homes by wildfires that prompted authorities to declare an emergency Friday in Portland, the state's largest city.

"Today, I issued a City of Portland Emergency Order due to the extreme wildfire conditions threatening lives and property, including wildfire threats to the City of Portland and the greater Portland Metropolitan area," Mayor Ted Wheeler said.