More than 600 undocumented immigrants were detained along the Arizona-Mexico border in the last 48 hours, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of Yuma Sector on Wednesday.

Most of them are groups of families or unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala, who, totaling 654 immigrants, voluntarily surrendered to CBP agents in different operations on Monday and Tuesday, the federal agency said in a press release.