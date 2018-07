A view of several shoes left by migrants who managed to jump off the border fence between Spain and Morocco, in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/REDUAN

Several migrants celebrate in Ceuta, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after they managed to jump the border fence between Spain and Morocco, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/REDUAN

Several migrants celebrate next to a Spanish policeman in Ceuta, Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after they managed to jump the border fence between Spain and Morocco, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/REDUAN

At least 602 migrants charged and managed to climb over the border fence separating Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Thursday, the regional interior ministry said.

The Civil Guard branch of the police said the mass border breach took place at around 7am at an area of the fence considered a blind spot due to its lack of cameras, while the city's Red Cross said it had scrambled many emergency rapid response units.