A handout photo made available by Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) delivering note books to the children at an emergency shelter for the earthquake survivors in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/AGUS SUPARTO/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) talking to an injured boy at an emergency shelter for the earthquake survivors in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/AGUS SUPARTO/ INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue teams on Monday were trying to reach more than 689 mountaineers who have been stranded on Mount Rinjani on Lombok island in Indonesia, a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured 355.

At least 200 of those trapped are foreigners and among the mountaineers there could be around 29 Spaniards, who were registered on the access roads to the volcano between Jul.27-28, the days before the quake occurred.