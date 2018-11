A handout photo shows US Marine Corps engineers reinforce the border fence between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/US Marine Corps/ Staff Sgt. Rubin

Several Central American migrants climb the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A Central American migrant protects himself from the cold as he rests at the Jesus Martinez 'Palillo' sports stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of Central American migrants protect themselves from the cold as they stand in line at the Jesus Martinez 'Palillo' sports stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

More than 7,000 Hondurans have voluntarily returned home after abandoning the US-bound migrant caravan, official sources said Wednesday.

According to a report from the Honduran National Migration Institute, 7,013 migrants who were part of the Central American caravan have returned to Honduras, including 3,933 adults.