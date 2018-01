Workers and employees of the Jakarta Stock Exchange evacuate after a part of the floor of the exchange building collapsed in Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

At least 72 people were injured Monday when the ceiling of the lobby in one of buildings of the two towers that house the Jakarta Stock Exchange collapsed, the police said.

The injured, many of them students visiting the building at lunchtime, were transferred to four hospitals in the country's capital, Jakarta police said in a statement.