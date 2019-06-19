United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi poses with the report prior to a press conference on the United Nations World Refugee Report in Berlin, Germany, 19 June 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Almost 71 million people, the largest number ever quantified in the United Nations' refugee agency's history and twice as many as just two decades ago, were forcibly uprooted from their homes last year due to wars, violence and persecution, the agency said Wednesday.

The UNHCR said the number - 70.8 million refugees - represented a hike of 2.3 million over those displaced the previous year, was greater than the entire population of Thailand and it warned that the global refugee figure was in fact probably even larger than its estimates suggested.