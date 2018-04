Mother Salbiah, 32, while comforting her son, Reza Facrul, 9, who was hospitalized due to malnutrition at Zainal Abidin Hospital, Banda Aceh, Jul. 16, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

More than 80 million Indonesians, out of a population of 260 million, are at risk of malnutrition, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to food said on Wednesday.

Hilal Elver told a press conference at the conclusion of her visit to Indonesia that some nine million children below the age five suffer from stunted growth due to a lack of food.