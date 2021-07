Myanmar demonstrators pay tribute to Wai Yan Tun, a protester who was shot dead in Mandalay, during a nationwide general strike to protest against the Myanmar military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Flowers lay over the image of protester Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, who was shot by policeman in Naypyitaw, next to the three-fingers salute in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Flowers lay on the coffin of Ma Kyal Sin, a teenager who was shot dead while taking part in a protest against the military coup, during her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Demonstrators wearing black hold black balloons and pictures of the victims who were shot dead by armed troops during a protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

More than 900 people have been killed in Myanmar as a result of the crackdown by security forces since the military coup on Feb. 1.

The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP) on Tuesday documented three new deaths in recent days to bring the total to 902 – one shot by security forces in Mandalay Region, one tortured in detention in Sagaing Region, and another due to "beatings consistent with torture" after arrest in Yangon Region, it said.