People ride scooters during a rainy day as typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall, in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People walk during a rainy day as typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall, in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A security guard stands on a bridge during a rainy day as typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall, in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man walks during a rainy day as typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall, in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Typhoon Muifa on Thursday led to the suspension of transport and classes in several cities of eastern China, including financial hub Shanghai, and forced the evacuation of over a million people before turning into a tropical storm, media outlets reported.

On Thursday, Muifa was expected to pass through the eastern Jiangsu province before lashing the coast of the Shandong peninsula during the night, carrying force 11 winds with speeds of 103-117 kph.