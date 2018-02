Israeli protesters hold signs during a protest against government corruption, as they call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to resign, at the Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

More than a thousand protesters on Friday demanded the resignation of the Israeli Prime Minister in what was the first protest in Tel Aviv since the release of a police report recommending that he be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The demonstrators, who gathered at Habima Square, shouted slogans and carried placards that accused Benjamin Netanyahu of corruption and called for him to step down.