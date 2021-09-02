Over a third of the world's countries do not legally protect outdoor air quality, the United Nations Environment Programme said Thursday.
Bangkok (Thailand), 21/01/2021.- The city skyline is shrouded by haze in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 January 2021. Thailand's capital continues to experience poor air quality as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health issues, remains at unhealthy levels. A cold front and a lack of wind are partly to blame for the ongoing air pollution affecting Bangkok, according to the Pollution Control Department. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
New Delhi (India), 09/11/2020.- An Indian man runs in the morning as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, in New Delhi, India, 09 November 2020. Delhi's air quality hit the 'very poor' level. According to doctors, the extreme pollution in the city could aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 disease and coronavirus situation. According to media reports, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) up to 30 November for the upcoming Diwali festival to help reduce the levels of air pollution. (Incendio, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/STR
People wear masks as they walk outside the Forbidden City on a hazy day in Beijing, China, 14 November 2018. Air pollution hit Beijing on 14 November with PM 2.5 fine particle air quality index exceeding 300 points, reaching the level-six category. EPA/WU HONG
