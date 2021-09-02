Bangkok (Thailand), 21/01/2021.- The city skyline is shrouded by haze in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 January 2021. Thailand's capital continues to experience poor air quality as fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health issues, remains at unhealthy levels. A cold front and a lack of wind are partly to blame for the ongoing air pollution affecting Bangkok, according to the Pollution Control Department. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

New Delhi (India), 09/11/2020.- An Indian man runs in the morning as the city is engulfed in heavy smog, in New Delhi, India, 09 November 2020. Delhi's air quality hit the 'very poor' level. According to doctors, the extreme pollution in the city could aggravate the ongoing COVID-19 disease and coronavirus situation. According to media reports, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) up to 30 November for the upcoming Diwali festival to help reduce the levels of air pollution. (Incendio, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/STR