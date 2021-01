Less than two weeks before elections in Ecuador, the country's president, Lenín Moreno, continues to keep his distance from the electoral process and assures he will transfer the government with its "accounts in order" and not as an "ambush" like the one he claims he inherited from his predecessor in 2017.

Moreno, who is not in the bidding for the 7 February polls, spoke with Efe in a week when the Andean nation received its first vaccines against Covid-19.EFE-EPA