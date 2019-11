Moroccan policemen stand on guard duty outside the court in Rabat, Morocco February 9, 2013. EPA/ABDELHAK SENNA

A Moroccan court has sentenced a rapper to one year in prison for insulting police on social media.

Moroccan rapper Gnawi, whose real name is Mohamed Mounir, was also ordered to pay 1,000 dirhams (around $100) by a court in Salé, a neighboring city of Rabat, on Monday.