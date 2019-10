Moroccan journalist Hajar Raissouni (C) is greeted by family and friends on her release from a prison in Rabat on Wednesday, Oct. 16. EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI

King Mohammed VI has issued pardons for a journalist and her fiance who were sentenced to prison on charges that she had an abortion after engaging in extramarital sex, the Moroccan government said Wednesday.

"With his humane spirit, his majesty the king granted pardon to the journalist Hajar Raissouni and to all the people convicted in the case," Justice Minister Mohammed Benabdelkader told a press conference in Rabat.