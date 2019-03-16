Two men pray at a flower memorial near the Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A teenager has been arrested by police in Morocco on suspicion of praising terrorism after he allegedly celebrated an attack that left dozens of Muslims attending prayers dead in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, the country's state-run news agency said Saturday.

Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security detained a 19-year-old student at the Institute of Applied Technology who posted to his Facebook account a message celebrating the shootings that targeted two mosques during the midday prayers and killed 49 people and wounded 48.