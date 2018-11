Dozens of Moroccan feminist activists filled the sky with orange balloons at an solidarity event marking the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women held at the historical monument of Chellah in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER OTAZU

Dozens of Moroccan women on Saturday filled the sky with orange balloons at an solidarity event in the capital Rabat marking the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The event follows the passage of a new law in September that stipulates prison terms of up to six months for persons who commit sexual harassment against women, and doubles the punishment if the perpetrator is a co-worker of the victim.