A man casts his vote inside a polling station in Rabat, Morocco, 08 September 2021. Moroccans were called to vote in parliamentary and local elections. EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI

Moroccan Prime Minister and head of the The Justice and Development Party (PJD) casts his vote in the parliamentary elections in Sale, Morocco, 08 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI

Moroccans vote in triple election for first time in history

Voters in Morocco headed to the polls Wednesday to choose new members of Parliament, and municipal and regional councils, the first triple election in the North African nation’s history.