View of the vigil in Copenhagen for the two Scandinavians who were murdered in Morocco this month, and for which another suspect has been taken into custody in that North African country, apparently a radicalized Moroccan with dual Spanish-Swiss citizenship. EFE-EPA/Thomas Sjoerup/File

The man detained Saturday in Morocco for his suspected connection with the men arrested for murdering two Scandinavian tourists is a Spanish-Swiss dual citizen with a Spanish passport, sources in the Spanish Foreign Ministry told EFE.

Morocco's Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said in a statement that the detention was made in Marrakech, and the suspect, whose name has not been revealed, is someone who was "radicalized" into following a violent ideology.