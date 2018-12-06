Horst Koehler, Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations to the parties to the conflict in Western Sahara, speaks during a press briefing at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Morocco's foreign minister, the chief diplomats of Algeria and Mauritania, as well as representatives the pro-Sahrawi Polisario Front, on Thursday conducted a second day of talks in Geneva on the status of the North African disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Morocco and the Polisario Front – an organization which has declared its representation of the ingenious people of Western Sahara and the area's independence – have been locked in conflict over the mineral-rich region ever since Spain's 1975 withdrawal from its former overseas province, though this is the first time since 2012 that both sides have attended peace talks.