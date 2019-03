Zuhair Dukali, the president of the Coordination of Moroccan Christians, speaks with EFE in Mohammedia, Morocco, on Mar. 22, 2019. EFE/Mohamed Siali

Pope Francis speaks during a global live video conference with students and computer scientists at the headquarters of the Pontifical Foundation for Education 'Scholas Occurrentes' in Rome, Italy, Mar. 21, 2019.

Members of Morocco's minority Christian community have urged Pope Francis to intervene on their lack of religious freedom during his upcoming visit to the North African nation.

Zuhair Dukali, the president of the Coordination of Moroccan Christians, a local lobby group, sat down with EFE in Mohammedia, a city between Rabat and Casablanca on Morocco's Atlantic coast.