Sub-Saharan migrants are transfered on a police van after another mass attempt of crossing into Melilla, the Spanish enclave in northern Africa, on Oct. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/F.G. Guerrero

A Moroccan military source confirmed Monday that 12 soldiers were injured the previous day while trying to prevent a group of around 300 migrants from crossing the border fence separating Morocco from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla.

The military statement said several of the soldiers were in serious condition, the official Moroccan news agency MAP reported.