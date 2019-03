Archbishop of Rabat's Catholic church Cristobal Lopez poses during an interview with EFE in Rabat, Morocco, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Javier Otazu Elcano

Pope Francis’ upcoming two-day visit to Morocco is aimed at promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and reaching out to the Christian migrant community, a church official in Rabat told EFE.

Archbishop Cristobal Lopez said that migrants made up the majority of the around 30,000 Roman Catholic worshippers in Morocco, adding they were from over 100 nationalities and mostly young.