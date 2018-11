Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani (R) speaks at a joint press conference alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after their meeting in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

The prime minister of Morocco on Monday vowed to boost cooperation with Spain to deal with illegal migration, during a meeting with his Spanish counterpart in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Saad Eddine El Othmani promised Pedro Sanchez that Rabat would reinforce its migrant return policies, letting more people back into Morocco after their expulsion from Spain.