Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese made their final campaign pitches on Friday on the eve of what is predicted to be a tight general election dominated by the rising cost of living.
An Ipsos survey published Friday by the Australian Financial Review indicates that the Labor Party is favorite with 36 percent, while the ruling Liberal-National coalition, which has governed the country since 2013, has 35 percent, when taken taking into account all political parties, but excluding undecided voters.