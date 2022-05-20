Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends an event at the Careflight Hangar on Day 37 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Darwin, Australia, 17 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks during the West Australian’s Leadership Matters Federal Election Breakfast on Day 37 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Perth, Australia, 17 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Armstrong Creek housing development on Day 38 of the 2022 federal election campaign, near Geelong, in the seat of Corangamite, Australia, 18 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese made their final campaign pitches on Friday on the eve of what is predicted to be a tight general election dominated by the rising cost of living.

An Ipsos survey published Friday by the Australian Financial Review indicates that the Labor Party is favorite with 36 percent, while the ruling Liberal-National coalition, which has governed the country since 2013, has 35 percent, when taken taking into account all political parties, but excluding undecided voters.