Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks during the West Australian’s Leadership Matters Federal Election Breakfast on Day 37 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Perth, Australia, 17 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conducts morning television interviews on Federal Election day, in the seat of McEwen in Melbourne, Australia, 21 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and his wife Jenny (2-R) with their daughters Lily and Abbey, vote, at the Lilli Pilli Public School on Federal Election day, in Lilli Pilli in the seat of Cook in Sydney's south, Australia, 21 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The two main candidates vying to lead Australia for the next three years cast their votes in the country's federal election on Saturday, in what was expected to be a tight race.

According to the latest polls, the opposition Labor Party and its leader Anthony Albanese had slight advantages over the ruling Liberal-National coalition and its leader and incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is seeking re-election.