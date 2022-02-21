Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at the Larrakeyah Defence Precinct in Darwin, Australia, 18 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGE FRAGOPOULOS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia’s prime minister on Monday demanded that Beijing carry out a "full investigation" into the alleged use of a military-grade laser by a Chinese naval vessel on an Australian air force surveillance plane in the Arafura Sea.

"We haven't received an explanation as yet, but what we've called for, working through the diplomatic and defense channels, is a full investigation into this event and for them to provide answers to how this dangerous act could be undertaken," Scott Morrison said in an interview on 2GB radio on Monday, the transcript of which was posted to his website.