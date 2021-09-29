Then-Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 22 August 2018 (issued 24 August 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

President of France Emmanuel Macron (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) speak before a commemorative service at the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps war memorial in Sydney, Australia, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a commemorative service at the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps war memorial in Sydney, Australia, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media as he leaves his residence in Point Piper, Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 03 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison treated France with "contempt" and "deliberately deceived" Paris when he scrapped a deal for the construction of 12 submarines awarded to a French company, according to his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday.

"The Australian government has treated the French Republic with contempt – it won't be forgotten," said Turnbull in an address to the Australian Press Club, adding that the handling of the decision to cancel the $66 billion contract with state-owned Naval Group was "clumsy, deceitful and costly."