Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison treated France with "contempt" and "deliberately deceived" Paris when he scrapped a deal for the construction of 12 submarines awarded to a French company, according to his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday.
"The Australian government has treated the French Republic with contempt – it won't be forgotten," said Turnbull in an address to the Australian Press Club, adding that the handling of the decision to cancel the $66 billion contract with state-owned Naval Group was "clumsy, deceitful and costly."