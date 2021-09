Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) and US President Joe Biden attend a joint press conference via audio visual link (AVL) from The Blue Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) greets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Australia's prime minister said he has tried unsuccessfully to speak with the French president after the crisis sparked last week by Canberra's cancellation of a contract for the construction of submarines awarded to a French company.

Scott Morrison, who is on an official tour to the United States, told reporters in Washington on Thursday (Australia time) that although his government has tried to reach out to Emmanuel Macron, "the opportunity for that call is not yet."