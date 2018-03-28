efe-epaMadrid

Spanish police seized seven ancient mosaics and many Egyptian antiques, including sarcophagi, that had been pillaged by the Islamic State terror organization and were being sold by an antiquarian and a vendor in Barcelona, according to police information released Wednesday.

The two men attended a hearing this week and were allowed to walk free ahead of their trial, where they face charges of financing terrorism, belonging to a criminal organization, receiving stolen property, contraband and false documentation.