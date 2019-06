Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the Second Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in St. Petersburg Russia, on June 7, 2019. EPA- EFE/Yuri Kochetkov

Moscow and Beijing say cooperation is key for global stability

St. Petersburg, June 7 (efe-epa). - Cooperation between Russia and China is an important factor to guarantee global stability, Vladimir Putin said Friday at the Second Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum as part of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

