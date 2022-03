Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meet in Beijing, China, 04 February 2022. Putin arrived in China on the day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

China and Russia on Monday denied media reports that Moscow had asked for military support amid its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The Financial Times, CNN and New York Times were among media outlets quoting United States government officials saying that Moscow requested aid from Beijing after it began its full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24.