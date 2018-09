A pro-Russian serviceman patrols near a closed area around the cafe 'Separ' in downtown Donetsk, Ukraine, Aug 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

A local policeman investigates the scene of an explosion at the 'Separ' cafe in downtown Donetsk, Ukraine, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

A view on the scene of an explosion at the 'Separ' cafe in downtown Donetsk, Ukraine, Spet. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Moscow has warned that the death of a pro-Russian separatist leader in conflict-ridden eastern Ukraine could serve to escalate tensions in the region and impede the so-called Minsk peace process, according to a Kremlin spokesperson Saturday.

Alexander Zakharchenko, the 42-year-old leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian insurgents since 2014, was killed when a car bomb struck a cafe in downtown Donetsk city on Friday.