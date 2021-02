St. Petersburg (Russian Federation), 31/01/2021.- Russian police officers during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack with a nerve agent, on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. (Atentado, Protestas, Alemania, Rusia, Moscú, San Petersburgo) EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Moscow (Russian Federation), 01/02/2021.- The wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, arrives to attend a hearing at the Shcherbinsky district court in Moscow, Russia, 01 February 2021. Yulia Navalnaya was detained during an unauthourized rally in support of her husband on 31 January 2021. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Kremlin on Monday defended the actions of Russian police during peaceful protests a day early in over 140 cities across the country that led to the arrests of over 5,400 people.

Moscow says the detentions were justified as none of the protests were legally authorized.EFE-EPA