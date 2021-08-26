A view of a 'Moscow 2020' new subway train for Moscow's Metro before the presentation during the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, 04 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Passagers enter a train at the Smolenskaya station of Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of Moscow's metro in Moscow, Russia, 09 July 2021.EFE/EPA/FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Travelers on Moscow’s metro, one of the largest and most luxurious in the world, will no longer need to purchase a ticket thanks to a new facial recognition payment system.